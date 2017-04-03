Suffolk County detectives are investigating a five-car crash in North Amityville Sunday night in which one person suffered serious injuries, police said.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on New Highway at Cassata Drive, police said in a statement.
Two of the five vehicles were parked, police said. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Major Case detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
