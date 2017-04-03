Suffolk County detectives are investigating a five-car crash in North Amityville Sunday night in which one person suffered serious injuries, police said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on New Highway at Cassata Drive, police said in a statement.

Two of the five vehicles were parked, police said. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Major Case detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

