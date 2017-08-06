A College Hunks Hauling Junk truck overturned in Bayport Sunday afternoon, strewing paper, clothing and other household items onto the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at about 4:25 p.m. as he was leaving eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway to merge onto the Sunrise Highway service road, Assistant Suffolk Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a news release. The vehicle then overturned, Meyers said.

The driver and two passengers, all employees of College Hunks, were taken by the Holbrook Fire Department to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.