Edmond Quinones wasn’t planning to drive along Townline Road Wednesday afternoon.

But as he made his way home from a meeting in New Jersey, he believes the “grace of God” led him to the scene of an accident on the Hauppauge street, where police say he and another local man rescued a driver from a burning SUV that had crashed into a tree.

“I think it was God that told me to go down that road and take a shortcut that day,” said Quinones, 57, of Ronkonkoma.

Paul Gross, 53, of Mount Sinai was driving along Townline Road about 4:45 p.m. when he suffered an apparent medical incident and crashed into the tree, Suffolk County police said. Hauppauge Fire Department volunteer Stephen Matteo, 31, of Hauppauge heard the crash from his home and rushed to the scene, police said.

Quinones had decided to take back roads through Hauppauge to avoid traffic on the Long Island Expressway and stopped to help when he noticed a car that had struck a tree and was starting to smoke.

Quinones and Matteo managed to pull Gross out of the driver’s side window of the SUV, and about 30 seconds later, “the whole cab was completely engulfed in flames,” Quinones said.

“I really thought that he wasn’t going to make it, but . . . we were able to get him out,” Quinones said.

Police said the heat from the fire was intense enough to damage Matteo’s watch.

Matteo and others, according to police, provided medical care to help revive Gross. After being pulled from the vehicle, Gross was coherent but in a lot of pain, Quinones said.

The Smithtown Fire Department took Gross to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for several nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said. He was admitted and is currently in fair condition.

Briana Stettner, 19, of Hauppauge heard the crash and halted traffic at the intersection of Townline Road and Hoffman Lane so emergency vehicles could get access, police said.

Attempts to reach Stettner and Matteo for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.