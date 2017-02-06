Homicide detectives are looking into what happened to a Patchogue man found dead in his home, Suffolk police said Monday.
Daniel Gaber, 41, was pronounced dead Sunday night in his upstairs apartment on Jayne Avenue, authorities said. The Suffolk County medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy to determine cause of death, authorities said.
Gaber lived alone, and a friend who had come to visit called 911 after discovering the body about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
