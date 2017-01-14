One man was seriously injured late Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in a multivehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
Several vehicles were involved in a crash late Friday in Patchogue, injuring multiple people including one seriously.
The multivehicle crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway between Route 112 and Waverly Avenue, Suffolk County police said.
One man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said. There were other “multiple non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
With Ellen Yan
