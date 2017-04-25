Patchogue Village is seeking to hire more than a dozen summer lifeguards.
A total of 17 full-time and part-time lifeguards will patrol the large pool at Patchogue Beach Club, said Maria Giustizia, superintendent of the village’s parks and recreation department. Village officials said thousands of swimmers will use the pool this summer.
Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old. They will work between 20 and 40 hours per week, village officials said.
In addition, six water safety instructors are needed to give beginner and advanced swimming lessons. Those positions pay $10.50 per hour, village officials said.
Swimming season is from June 23 through Sept. 4, Labor Day.
Applicants can contact the Patchogue Beach Club at 631-475-4066.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.