A man standing on the side of the road was struck by a vehicle and killed in Centereach Monday night, Suffolk police said.

Dominick Geraci, 84, of Selden, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, Gabrielle Gallagher, 27, was in a Ford Focus going south on Mark Tree Road at about 8:55 p.m. when she struck Geraci just north of Linda Drive, police said.

Gallagher, of Selden, was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, and the Sixth Precinct detectives’ investigation is ongoing, police said.