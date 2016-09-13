A pedestrian was killed crossing Route 347 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Nesconset, Suffolk police said.

James Zullo, 54, of Nesconset was crossing from the median when he was hit by a Subaru driven by Andrea Ingrassia, 61, of Mount Sinai about 4:25 p.m., police said.

Zullo was taken by Centereach Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Ingrassia stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said, and the investigation continues.

