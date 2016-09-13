Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Nesconset Sept. 16, 2016. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
A pedestrian was killed crossing Route 347 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Nesconset, Suffolk police said.
James Zullo, 54, of Nesconset was crossing from the median when he was hit by a Subaru driven by Andrea Ingrassia, 61, of Mount Sinai about 4:25 p.m., police said.
Zullo was taken by Centereach Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A pedestrian was killed crossing Route 347 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Nesconset, Suffolk police said.
James Zullo, 54, of Nesconset was crossing from the median when he was hit by a Subaru driven by Andrea Ingrassia, 61, of Mount Sinai about 4:25 p.m., police said.
Zullo was taken by Centereach Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Ingrassia stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.
Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said, and the investigation continues.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.