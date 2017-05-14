One pedestrian died and another was seriously injured Sunday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.
According to police the incident happened about 9:10 on South Wellwood Avenue between East Hoffman and East Gates avenues.
The driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. There was no other information immediately available.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Cherisse Edwards, who was heading into nearby Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church.
The pastor of the church, the Rev. Msgr. Joseph DeGrocco said he heard the crash and was told a woman who had been struck had attended the 8 a.m. Mass.
Janet Lake, 68, of Lindenhurst was walking to the bank Sunday morning when she came across the crash scene.
“It’s tragic and sad that someone had to die. It could’ve been me,” she said.
