A Central Islip man died after a vehicle struck him Saturday night as he crossed a street in the hamlet, Suffolk County police said Sunday.
At about 10:30 p.m., police said, Fausto Monterrosa, 41, was crossing East Suffolk Avenue when he was struck by a 1996 Lexus. The driver of the Lexus was identified as James Andrews-Wells, 24, of Brentwood, police said.
Monterrosa was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said. Andrews-Wells and his two passengers were not injured and stayed at the scene, police added.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.
