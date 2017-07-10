A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington Station Monday afternoon, leading to the closure of Jericho Turnpike-Route 25 for several hours, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was walking east about 2:15 p.m. when he suddenly tried to cross the street and was hit by an eastbound vehicle just after he cleared one lane, said Second Precinct Det. Sgt. Jeffrey Walker.

“I’m not exactly sure why he didn’t see the vehicle,” Walker said. “He got hit as soon as he got into the second lane. He got hit by the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Video surveillance from two locations showed the driver was not speeding, the detective sergeant said: “The vehicle was going at a moderate speed and was able to swerve a little bit before hitting him, trying to avoid hitting him.”

The pedestrian was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, detectives said.

No criminality was involved, police said, and the driver stayed at the scene. Jericho Turnpike was closed in both directions between Barkers and Hunters lanes as Second Precinct detectives investigated, and reopened at 6 p.m.

In a statement Monday night, Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said the victim was from Philadelphia, and that his name was being withheld pending notification of family. The driver, 21, was not injured, and her Buick was impounded for a safety check, Meyers said.

Walker said headsets believed to belong to the victim were found at the scene, but it is not clear if they played a role in the crash.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.