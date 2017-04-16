A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Route 25 in Mattituck on Sunday night, Southold Town police said.

Authorities have closed the roadway near Eastward Court.

Police did not immediately have additional information about the incident.

But passerby Miriam Martocchia, 35, of Southold, said she was traveling home with her family when her husband, Joseph, slowed the car down on Route 25 for traffic.

Police were already there and the family saw someone on the ground in the middle of the road.

Martocchia said her husband got out of the car to investigate while she stayed with their three children, but he came back to get her to translate for the pedestrian’s friend.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The friend told her in Spanish, which she then relayed to police in English, that he and the victim were coming home from work and got off the bus together around 8 p.m.

The pedestrian had been talking to his wife on his cellphone when he was struck by a vehicle, Martocchia said. They both live near the roadway, the friend told her.

“He couldn’t really explain what happened,” Martocchia said. “I asked him a couple of times. ... He just kept saying, ‘the car hit him, the car hit him.’ He kept saying that over and over.”

The friend seemed to be “in shock,” she said, and was walking around the scene holding his head. “His friend was really nervous and worried about him,” she said.

The friend rode in the ambulance with the pedestrian, she said.

“It was really upsetting,” she said. “I felt bad for them.”

With Randee Daddona