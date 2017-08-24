A morning rush-hour collision left one person injured when a car and a work van collided at an intersection in Medford Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

The crash was reported at 6:57 a.m. and closed westbound Horseblock Road for almost 40 minutes at Expressway Drive North.

Photos from the scene showed the car, a Volvo, with front-end damage and showed the van on its side, a ladder on the roadway nearby.

Police said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, but said additional details were unavailable.