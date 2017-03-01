Two out-of-control cars crashed within about a half-hour Wednesday afternoon on Deer Park Avenue, damaging two commercial buildings less than 2 miles apart, police said.
The first accident happened at 12:23 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In, 1380 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon, Suffolk County police said.
A car hit a utility pole, with the pole then hitting the Sonic, police said. An unidentified occupant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries, police said.
Extent of the damage to the building was not immediately known. An image from the scene shows the car hit a “Carhop Crossing” sign.
Suffolk police then responded at 12:56 p.m. to Soto Appearance Enhancement Salon and Day Spa at 2001 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, where another out-of-control car was involved in a crash.
This time a Ford Mustang struck the building, leaving superficial damage, police said. Police were not immediately aware of injuries in the crash.
An image from the scene shows the car wedged up against two poles and a sign knocked down.
