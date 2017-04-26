Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Mastic that happened after an East Patchogue woman failed to stop when a Suffolk police officer tried to pull her over, police said.
Casey Sheehan, 24, was driving a 2000 Saturn east on Montauk Highway at about 9:40 a.m. when a Seventh Precinct officer noticed she had an expired inspection sticker, Suffolk County police said.
“The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle,” Suffolk police said in a statement. “The vehicle did not stop and crashed into an eastbound 2014 Cadillac that was in the center turning lane near Miller Place.”
Police did not say whether the officer was in pursuit of the car at the time of the crash. It also was unclear how far the Saturn traveled after the officer tried to pull it over.
Sheehan, a 24-year-old passenger in her car from East Patchogue, and the 54-year-old Shoreham man driving the Cadillac were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
Sheehan was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.
