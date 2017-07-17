Police are searching for four people who fled a crash scene Sunday night in North Babylon, hopping into another vehicle and driving off.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred on Phelps Lane at about 9:10 p.m.

The four were all traveling in a dark-colored SUV that crashed into a tree, causing heavy damage to the left front-end of the vehicle. Following the crash, police said, witnesses told them four people fled the SUV and jumped into a car — fleeing the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The SUV was impounded, police said.

