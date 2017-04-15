A Selden man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after crashing his car late Friday in Coram, Suffolk County police said.
Duane Sayre, 36, was driving a 2006 Chrysler sedan south on County Road 83 about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a pole at the Route 112 intersection, police said.
Sayre was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated and released. He was charged with DWI and issued a field appearance ticket, police said.
