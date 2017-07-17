A Hampton Bays man was critically injured in a one-car crash Sunday morning in East Hampton, police said.
East Hampton Town police said Steven Lane, 25, was driving southbound on Northwest Road when his 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck “failed to navigate a turn” and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported by a passing bicyclist at 7:08 a.m., police said.
Police said Lane was transported by East Hampton Ambulance to Southampton Hospital, then was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 631-537-7575. All calls will remain confidential.
