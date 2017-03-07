Police are investigating a one-car crash Tuesday morning in West Babylon that left the driver dead.
The driver, a 60-year-old woman, was heading north on Straight Path in her 2010 Nissan Murano at about 8 a.m. when she lost control and struck a pole and a tree at the 9th Street intersection, Suffolk County police said.
The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, police said.
First Squad detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call them at 631-854-8152. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
