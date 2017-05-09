A Hampton Bays man was killed Monday evening when his car struck a minivan at an intersection and then crashed into two unoccupied trucks in the parking lot of the Hampton Bays Diner, police said.
Antonio Lucas, 48, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead, Southampton Town police said.
Lucas was driving south on Route 24 at 7:09 p.m. when his 1992 Toyota struck a minivan that was traveling east on Montauk Highway, police said.
The Toyota continued into the diner’s parking lot on the south side of Montauk Highway and hit the other vehicles, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Southampton Town police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-702-2230.
