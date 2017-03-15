A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured when the Jeep she was driving left the road Tuesday night, striking a tree on the Shirley-Mastic Beach border, police said.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the woman, but said she was transported by Mastic Beach Ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with undisclosed serious injuries.

Police said the woman was driving a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 9 p.m. southbound on Mastic Road, south of Mastic Beach Road, when the SUV left the roadway, hitting the tree.

Police said the driver was alone in the vehicle.

No criminality is suspected.

