A serious crash Saturday morning, Aug. 27, 2016, closed southbound Nicolls Road at Portion Road in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.
(Credit: Ed Betz)
A serious crash has closed southbound Nicolls Road at Portion Road in Farmingville on Saturday morning, police said.
One person was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported at 10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
Sixth squad detectives are investigating, police said.
It was unclear how long the road would be closed....
