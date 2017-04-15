A 14-year-old Riverhead girl was hospitalized Friday with burns suffered during a shed fire, police said.
The Riverhead Fire Department was called to a home on Fairway Drive after a report of a fire about 3:30 p.m., Riverhead Town police said. First responders found a shed behind the home in flames and extinguished the blaze.
The girl was found at the scene and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment for treatment of burns on her feet.
Riverhead police detectives and Suffolk County police arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, although Riverhead police said it appears to be accidental.
