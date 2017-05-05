The body found Sunday in the Great South Bay off Sayville has been identified as that of a Patchogue man, police said Friday.
Jose Perez Ramirez, 43, was found on April 30, prompting a police investigation. A ferry crew saw the body about 8 p.m., three-quarters of a mile south of Browns River Road, Suffolk County police said.
“The cause of death is still under investigation but appears noncriminal,” police said Friday in a statement.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-852-6392 or Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
