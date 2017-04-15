A 25-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after he lost control of his sedan while driving in Shirley, Suffolk police said.

The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m., according to police. The man, who was not identified, was driving a Toyota southbound on William Floyd Parkway, south of Coraci Boulevard when the crash occurred.

A photo from the scene shows the vehicle flipped over on its roof in a grassy area next to the roadway.

The driver was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue for treatment of his injuries, police said.