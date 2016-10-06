A man was struck and killed by a payloader Thursday morning in the work yard at a commercial site in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said the incident occurred at a commercial yard on South 2nd Street at about 7:30 a.m.

The identity of the company has not been released.

A woman answering the telephone at Rising Sons Maintenance, 880 S. 2nd St., said the 911 call was made by a person at her office — but that the accident happened at another lot, next door, and not associated with her company.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives and OSHA are investigating the cause of the accident.