Police are asking for help in locating a North Amityville teen, whose family reported him missing on Wednesday.
Jayvon Bell, 14, is bi-polar and has ADHD, Nassau County police said. The 5-foot-4, 170-pound teen was last seen at his home on Poplar Road Monday. He does not have a cellphone.
Police are asking anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bell to call 911 or First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.
All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.