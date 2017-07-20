A Shirley man was killed and a Bellport woman was seriously injured in an early morning crash Thursday in Brookhaven, Suffolk County police said.
Gregory Goodley, 45, was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang east on Montauk Highway when the car crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2009 Ford Focus at about 2:15 a.m., police said.
Goodley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Focus, Rebecca Davis, 22, was extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders from Bellport Fire Department Heavy Rescue, Brookhaven Fire Department Heavy Rescue and police Emergency Services with assistance from a crew from South Country Ambulance. Police said she was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.
Montauk Highway was closed west of the crash scene, near the intersection of South Country Road, until about 8:30 a.m., police said. Police said both cars were impounded for safety checks and said detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.
Comments
