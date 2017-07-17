A Shoreham man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Sunday in Orient, police said.

The crash occurred on Route 25 at 8:35 a.m., Southold Town police said.

Police said the motorcyclist, Thomas A. Ianniello, 25, was driving his 2012 Kawasaki west on Route 25 when he “attempted to pass a pickup truck” driven by Francisco J. Sanchez, 62, of Orient.

But, police said, Sanchez was in the process of turning into a farm field when Ianniello attempted to pass him — and the motorcycle collided with the pickup. As a result of the collision, police said the motorcycle crashed into a debris pile.

Both drivers were issued traffic summonses.

