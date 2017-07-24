A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his bike in Selden on Sunday, crashing into a utility pole, police said.
The accident occurred on Park Avenue at about 4:30 p.m.
Suffolk County police said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Selden Fire Department Ambulance.
No one was charged in the crash.
