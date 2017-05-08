A section of the William Floyd Parkway will be closed this weekend due to work on Long Island Rail Road crossing in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

The parkway will be closed between Montauk Highway and Northern Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, police said.

Both eastbound and westbound exits from Sunrise Highway to go southbound on the William Floyd will be closed.

Police warned motorists to expect heavy traffic in the area and use the following alternate routes:

From the west:

Eastbound Montauk Highway traffic should turn right onto Smith Road. Motorists may make a left turn onto Northern Boulevard to travel to William Floyd Parkway or may continue south on Smith Road.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway motorists should take Exit 57 South at Horseblock Road to Montauk Highway, turn left onto Montauk Highway and follow the above directions.

From the east:

Westbound Sunrise Highway traffic may use Exit 58 North to the North Service Road. Then continue west to Yaphank Avenue south to Montauk Highway, make a left onto eastbound Montauk Highway to Smith Road.

Or, drivers can make a right onto the North Service Road to Titmus Drive south and turn left on Montauk Highway to Mastic Road south.

Or, they can make a right onto North Service Road and continue to Barnes Road south to Montauk Highway west to Mastic Road South.

Westbound Montauk Highway traffic can use southbound Mastic Road to points south.

Drivers coming from the south should use Smith Road or Mastic Road to get to areas north of the road closure.