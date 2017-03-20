A 47-year-old Levittown woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed late Sunday in Riverhead, police said.
April L. Valera was crossing Old Country Road at Kroemer Avenue, headed north to south, when she was struck by the westbound Chevrolet pickup at 11:30 p.m., State Police said. The location is east of the Tanger outlet center and another shopping mall across from Riverhead Raceway.
The driver, whose identity was not released, remained at the scene and tried to render first aid. The driver was not charged.
Police said Valera suffered head injuries and was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to call them at 631-756-3300.
