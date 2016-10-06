Suffolk County police respond to an industrial accident in Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (Credit: Ed Betz)
A person in a work yard was hit, seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the spokeswoman...
Suffolk County police said Thursday they are investigating a serious injury accident in Ronkonkoma in which a payloader struck a person at a commercial site.
A police spokeswoman said she had few details, but officers responded to a yard on South 2nd Street at about 7:30 a.m. after a 911 call.
A person in a work yard was hit, seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the spokeswoman said.
A woman answering the telephone at Rising Sons Maintenance, 880 S. 2nd St., said the 911 call was made by a person at her office but that the accident happened at another lot, next door, and not associated with her company.
