A section of Oakside Drive in Smithtown was closed briefly Tuesday morning after a car hit a pole, Suffolk County police said.
A photograph from the scene showed the Chevrolet on its side near a tilting utility pole.
Police said the accident occurred at 6:48 a.m. near Riverview Terrace and that a tow truck was on the scene by 7:05 p.m.
There were no serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.