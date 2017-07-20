A serious two-vehicle accident forced the closure of Montauk Highway in Brookhaven Thursday morning, police said.
News 12 Long Island, citing police on scene, reported one person was killed and another was trapped and had to be rescued.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman could not immediately confirm that.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection at South Country Road at 2:15 a.m., police said.
Montauk Highway is closed “indefinitely” west of the intersection — “due to the serious nature of the incident,” police said.
