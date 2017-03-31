Four students and both drivers were taken to the hospital after a school mini bus and a car collided in Yaphank Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
Their injuries were not serious, police said.
Four children, ages 9 to 14, were on the bus when it and a Chevrolet crashed on Yaphank Avenue at the Long Island Expressway ramp at about 3:15 p.m., police said.
The victims were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.
No charges were filed in the crash, police said. Other details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.