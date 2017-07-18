Two drivers were hurt after their vehicles collided Tuesday at a Patchogue intersection, then slammed into a pickup truck, Suffolk police said.
Investigators said a Saturn and a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle hit each other at Old Medford Road and Woodside Avenue about 1:45 p.m. before careening into a Ford pickup.
The Saturn driver was seriously injured and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said, and the Chevrolet driver was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The pickup driver was not injured, police said. None of the vehicles were carrying passengers, police said.
Other details were not immediately available.
