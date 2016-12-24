Two men were injured, one seriously, in a vehicle crash early Saturday in Copiague.

Suffolk County police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pole about 12:55 a.m. near Amity Harbor Marine, a business on Montauk Highway

A police spokeswoman said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but both occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Photos from the scene show firefighters and police working to free the vehicle’s passengers.

Both men were hospitalized, police said. One man had minor injuries, and the other had serious injuries.