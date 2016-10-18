It’s a fire-rated, impact-resistant safe, and it was found, broken into, on a residential street in Hampton Bays, Southampton Town police said.
Now, investigators are trying to determine who owned the safe — and if it was stolen or just abandoned.
“It looks like it’s been pried open,” Southampton Det. Sgt. Lisa Costa said Tuesday, adding the safe was empty when found.
It’s a SentrySafe model, approximately 3 feet by 2 feet.
It doesn’t match any reported crime, Costa said. And it’s unclear how it got to the area where it was discovered.
Costa said investigators did door-knocking “around the neighborhood,” trying to locate an owner, but no one claimed it.
Police are asking anyone with information on the safe to call the detective division at 631-702-2230 of the Southampton Town Crime Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454. You can also email police at crimetips@southamptonny.gov. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.