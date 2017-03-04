A 39-year-old woman involved in a two-car crash in Copiague was in critical condition Saturday night at Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Tongi King of Copiague was traveling south on Dixon Avenue trying to make a left turn onto Bethpage Road when her 2002 Toyota veered off and collided with a 2017 Honda driven by a man going north on Dixon about 4:20 p.m. King was ejected from her vehicle.

The Honda driver, Eduard Espinal, 33, of Amityville, had minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, police said.