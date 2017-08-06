First responders freed a woman from a car in Smithtown on Sunday afternoon after the vehicle she was in was struck from behind by a tow truck, Suffolk police said.
The woman, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, was one of three occupants in a Kia that was struck in the rear by a tow truck Sunday about 2:30 p.m., police said.
The Kia and tow truck were both traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the crash occurred near Blydenburgh Park, police said.
It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
An official from the Smithtown Fire Department, which also responded to the scene, did not immediately provide details.
