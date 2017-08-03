Local Democratic politicians railed against the Town of Islip at Roberto Clemente Park Thursday morning, condemning the newly reopened park’s conditions they labeled as “deplorable.”

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) and Sammy Gonzalez Jr., a Democrat running for a seat on the Islip Town Board this November, were joined by community activists and residents who decried the state of the hamlet’s largest public space, which reopened Monday morning after being shuttered for more than three years following the discovery of 40,000 tons of dumped, contaminated construction debris.

Gonzalez Jr. said he thought Monday’s reopening would be a “victory for Brentwood’s children and youth.” Instead, he said, “We can see that the Town of Islip still doesn’t care about Brentwood. The deplorable condition of this park is proof.”

Standing in front of the future soccer fields, still barren, where seeds had just been put down about a week ago, he listed several things he feels still needs to be redone or replaced — including the sidewalks, the playground and lighting for the basketball courts.

Questions emailed to Islip Town spokeswoman Caroline Smith were not immediately answered Thursday.

A Town of Islip worker seen spray painting the playground at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone A Town of Islip worker seen spray painting the playground at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

Islip Town workers could be seen at the park Thursday morning using cans of spray paint on the playground equipment. Nelsena Day, a community activist who has been outspoken about the park’s longer-than-expected closure — town officials had originally said the park would be open by the beginning of this summer — said the paint job appeared to be an attempt to cover up rust that had formed on the equipment.

“They promised that this would be the best park in the Town of Islip at the end. And look at it, it’s not,” Martinez said at the news conference. “I expect our swing sets to be new; they said they would replace what’s there with a whole new playground. We’re hoping that the basketball courts are done well, the soccer fields are done well and green. Everything is still the same as it was before. The only thing they did was clear out the debris, fill it in and open the gates. There’s nothing new.”

Keyshawn Grenville, who was celebrating the start of his 12th birthday at the park Thursday by playing basketball with his dad, Gaston Grenville, 57, said he’s been waiting years for the park to reopen.

They noted that while the playground and basketball courts “are the same as before” and some work still needs to be done, they are “excited” to have the recreation space so close to their Brentwood home opened again.

“We used to come to the park almost every day,” Keyshawn said. “Now we can enjoy it again. I just really hope they open the pool up soon.”

Islip Town officials have said the park’s decrepit Olympic-sized swimming pool, closed in 2013 due to budgetary reasons, would be open by summer 2018.