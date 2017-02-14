Poquott officials are weighing a plan to lift a moratorium on boat docks, Mayor Dolores Parrish said.
The village will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider changes to the village’s law governing docks and wharves. The hearing is at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library in East Setauket.
Village officials and residents in recent years have debated building a village-owned dock, and officials say they have seen an increase in applications to build private docks.
But officials, in a statement included with a draft of the proposed law changes, said new or expanded docks could harm wildlife in the village’s ponds, streams and bays.
“The desire for the construction of docks and other structures must be weighed against the environmental value and sensitivity of the waterfront and against the rights of the boating public to navigate,” officials said in the statement.
