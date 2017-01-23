A sign above a Port Jefferson ice cream store reading “In Trump we Trust” has been removed but not before causing a stir among residents and on social media.

Roger Rutherford, general manager of Roger’s Frigate, said the banner was hung Friday to celebrate the inauguration and was removed Sunday night.

“It was really to show support and show that we trust that the new president is going to move the country forward,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said the store had received “mostly positive feedback” about the banner as well as some “negative comments” from customers, though it wasn’t their intent to “stir up trouble.”

“Inauguration Day is a very important time in our country, and that’s entirely what we’re trying to highlight — not to start a fight,” Rutherford said.

Proud of Port Jeff 💪🏼 dont let the scruitiny and hate speech get to you #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gFpKqePj8D — Gordon (@gthaner) January 23, 2017

About two dozen residents have called the village to complain about the sign, Port Jefferson village clerk Bob Juliano said.

The owner of the building was issued a summons Friday because the banner is considered “temporary signage” and therefore in violation of village code, Juliano said. He said the penalty could be a fine of up to $2,000. It will be set by a judge.

The owner was also issued a summons in the fall after hanging a similar banner that simply read “Trump.” That banner was also in violation of village code, Juliano said.

People have since been sounding off on social media to both decry and defend the sign.

“Never been so proud of Port Jeff,” one Twitter user posted Saturday along with a picture of the Trump sign hanging above the store.

Port Jeff is cancelled pic.twitter.com/hIBh5GL1Ad — Daniela (@crankykale) January 22, 2017

“Port Jefferson Frigate- the ice cream place on Main Street supports Trump enough to put up this banner so 1) yikes 2) don’t buy from them,” a user posted to Facebook Sunday.

A Facebook page called “Boycott the Port Jefferson Frigate” was created Sunday. That page was deleted on Monday. A call to an organizer of the page was not immediately returned.

“When a local business aligns itself with politics that support hatred against our fellow Americans, I say we stand up and walk away,” a post on the Facebook page read.

In response, another page called, “Support the Port Jefferson Frigate” emerged on the social media site. The page was created to back the store, which is being “unfairly targeted,” according to a description of the page.

Rutherford said he has not seen a lull in customers and that he doesn’t anticipate the boycott to impact the shop’s business.