A Port Jefferson Station man was killed when he ran a side street-stop sign and his motorcycle was struck by a car Monday evening in Centereach, Suffolk County police said.
Police said John Greehy, 27, died at the scene.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Gould Road at 9:47 p.m.
Police said Greehy was on Gould Road when he ran a stop sign at the Y-shaped intersection with North Washington and was hit by a 2014 Mini Cooper driven by James Conner, 50, of Centereach.
A Centereach Fire Department ambulance transported Conner to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.
Both the car and the motorcycle were impounded for safety checks and Conner was not charged, but police said the investigation into the accident was continuing Tuesday.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.
