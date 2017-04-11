A U.S. postal worker was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after he was struck by a car in North Babylon on Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
The postal worker, who was not in his vehicle when he was hit by on Prairie Drive by a Lincoln Continental headed west, is in critical condition, the police statement said.
The driver declined medical care after his car collided...
