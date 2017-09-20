Puerto Ricans on Long Island were filled with anxiety Wednesday as Hurricane Maria engulfed the island as a Category 4 storm with winds of about 155 miles per hour, causing severe damage and power outages.

“We are now just lying in wait and hoping for the best,” Margarita Espada, organizer of Brentwood’s yearly Puerto Rican/Hispanic Day Parade, said Wednesday afternoon. “There is no communication whatsoever . . . The people I was able to speak to said they had never seen anything like it, that everything is torn up and that the storm’s noise was like a wild howl.”

Before they lost touch with loved ones, relatives and friends on the Island were hearing reports of rivers swelling and neighborhoods flooding.

The power went out hours before the hurricane made landfall at 6:15 a.m. Cellphone towers stopped giving signals. Then landlines went. Social media postings from people riding the storm stopped after awhile.

All that was left for many was silence.

Before power was lost, Espada, 51, said she had been constantly on the phone with relatives, including her 26-year-old daughter, who left low-lying areas of San Juan to shelter with relatives in the mountain town of Aibonito. Espada’s last connection with them was late Tuesday night, and winds already were fierce.

Espada, who runs the Teatro Yerbabruja nonprofit that operates a community arts center in Central Islip, said she was opening the center, located at 63 Carleton Ave., at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Puerto Ricans looking to come together as a community.

Nearly 100,000 Puerto Ricans live on Long Island. They have expressed concern in the days ahead of the storm, which hit the United States territory as the island was recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Irma about two weeks ago.

Before being hit by the storms, Puerto Rico was mired in an economic crisis that has crippled its government agencies.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, noted that several of the Caribbean islands had suffered grievous harm from Hurricane Irma and referred to the devastation in Texas and Florida from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Just as we have already done for Texas, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, we stand ready to provide any necessary assistance to help Puerto Rico and other communities recover. We are also closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Maria, including its potential impact on the Dominican Republic this evening,” the governor said.

“New York unfortunately is no stranger to extreme weather, and we will be there for those who need our help, as they have been for us,” Cuomo said.

José Oquendo, a Freeport resident, said he too couldn’t think about much other than his mother, sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews near the mountainside town of Adjuntas. Phone calls and text messages all were unanswered.

“This great, great silence is very worrisome,” Oquendo said Wednesday afternoon.

A key question going forward, he said, will be how much help Puerto Rico will receive from the United States for repairs and rebuilding.

“Puerto Rico and the [U.S.] Virgin Islands should be treated equally through their recovery in terms of funds assigned for help than other parts of the United States mainland, like South Florida,” said Oquendo, 62, an Air Force veteran. “Sometimes we think they abandon us.”

East Hampton resident Martin Drew said that while he is not from Puerto Rico, he has developed strong ties to the island after living part-time in the town of Rincón over the past 15 years. He owns a frame house and other real estate investments there. His girlfriend also owns a house in Rincón.

He spent restless hours checking the news and trying to contact friends on the island.

“One of my friends is telling us he’s scared like he’s never been in his life,” said Drew, 52. “I am worried about our town of Rincón because it’s a coastal community and it’s going to take a beating.”

“We have our prayers going for all of the island,” he said.