Long Islanders banded together across religious and ethnic lines at several events Sunday to show solidarity for minority communities they say are under threat under President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Sunday morning, a crowd of nearly 75 people gathered outside the Selden mosque to support the Muslim community. They said they will continue hold monthly vigils until they see change.

“We are all one, we are all people,” said organizer Ruth Cohen, 78, of Lake Grove. “We don’t deserve to be vilified because of who we are and what we believe in.”

The protest comes a month after Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order restricting entry of non-U. S. citizens from seven Islamic-majority countries.

Asma Hosein, 15, attended with her mother and younger brother, hoisting a sign that read, “United we stand.”

Hosein said that rallies had become a new routine in her life.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s very tragic that not only do Muslims get attacked, but also non-Muslims,” Asma, of Selden, said. “As a Muslim American, it’s my responsibility and my duty to do the same and stand with my non-Muslim family and friends.”

Asma’s mother, Aleema Hosein, said that the outpouring of community support meant everything to the Muslim community, and she compared the current climate to the atmosphere of fear and hostility after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“You’re almost afraid to see what’s happening today. What are we facing today? What might happen with our community today?” Hosein, 40, said. “It’s kind of like living on eggshells.”

Other attendees said that they just started attending protests, compelled by the current political state.

Selden resident Amber Terranova, 24, said she believed it was the younger generation’s responsibility to unite and speak out.

“Now, more than ever before, it’s important to come together,” Terranova said. “Especially the youth; we are the future.”

Residents also attended two interfaith panels on Sunday: one at B’nai Israel Reform Table in Oakdale, and another at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Wyandanch.

More than than 100 people attended the Wyandanch meeting, which focused on countering bigotry on Long Island. Faith leaders discussed the importance of solidarity and urged attendees to build bridges with their neighbors.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Audience members questioned how best to build community amid many differences, on both individual levels and beyond. Dr. Hafiz Ur Rehman, Suffolk County Human Rights Commissioner, said it was necessary to get beyond politics and faith.

“We’ve got to get to the human aspect of things,” said Ur Rehman, who spoke of experiencing routine interrogations by customs officials at airports despite being the proud owner of a “beautiful U.S. passport.”

Pastor Bill Brisotti of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church said that individuals had to keep being “salt and light,” adding that houses of worship should continue to be safe gathering places to “overcome the profound ignorance of our time.”

“All over Suffolk County, there are more and more people who are standing up and saying no to hate,” said Rabbi Steven Moss of B’nai Israel Reform Temple in Oakdale. “We are the real army, we are the real warriors.”