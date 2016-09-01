A 22-year-old Manorville woman was killed Wednesday in a riding accident while competing in an upstate New York equestrian event, her family said.
Rebecca Weissbard was riding in a jumping competition at the HITS-on-the-Hudson equestrian facility in Saugerties when the horse she was on, Uncle Si, did not clear an obstacle, stumbled and fell on top of her, Weissbard’s mother, Lynne Weissbard said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, her mother said.
“Rebecca rode with passion. She spoke with passion about horses and she competed at the highest level and did it with grace and polish,” Lynne Weissbard said, adding that her daughter had won the 1.0-meter class on her horse, Remember Me, shortly before the accident.
“HITS extends its deepest sympathy to the athlete’s family and to the entire horse sport community who feels the impact of this significant loss,” the organization said in a statement issued Thursday.
In 2013, Weissbard competed in the Maccabiah Games in Israel, where she won the individual gold medal and helped the United States show-jumping team win silver.
“Becca was a firecracker,” the rider’s mother said. “Becca came into this world like fire, and she left like fire. She didn’t do anything halfway.”
