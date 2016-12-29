Two former Southampton day care workers have been acquitted of charges that they abused children in their care.

Southampton Town Justice Court Judge Gary J. Weber, in separate nonjury decisions rendered Dec. 23, ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges against Kathleen W. Culver, 35, of Southampton, and Sarah M. Dawber, 25, of Mastic Beach. Records of those decisions were obtained Wednesday.

The two women were arrested by Southampton Town police in September 2015, each charged with one count of child endangerment, after abuse complaints were lodged against them by former co-workers at Side By Side Child Care on North Sea Road.

According to the complaint, Culver was arrested and charged after Lori Marin alleged the defendant took a then-18-month-old child and “did forcefully throw him to the ground causing his head to hit the ground” while in her care sometime in December 2014.

In the complaint against Dawber, Kennedy Williams alleged that the defendant had “maltreated” a young girl during an incident in August 2015 — an incident the court said Williams reported directly to a parent of the child.

According to news accounts of the arrest of Dawber, the defendant was alleged to have placed her hand on the infant girl’s forehead while forcing food into her mouth until she vomited.

In his decisions, Weber found that neither Marin nor Williams reported the alleged incidents to the relevant authorities within 24 hours of their alleged occurences, as required by law. In fact, Weber found, Marin testified she was “unaware” that she was required to do so and had, in fact, waited “some eight months” to make any such complaint — which she did in a statement to a Southampton police detective on Aug. 28, 2015.

Weber noted that the infant alleged to have been abused by Culver had a Child Protective Services case worker assigned to him at the time of the alleged incident and that “no one has testified as to any injury to [the child] whatsoever in December 2014 or at any other time.” Weber wrote that “it would seem” that if the infant had been “thrown down and hit his head on a hard surface” that “some form of serious injury would have ensued.”

In reaching the decision to acquit Dawber, Weber said that trial testimony given by Williams on Sept. 16 “stands in sharp contrast” to testimony she gave to police on Aug. 25, 2015.

In fact, Weber wrote: “Most critically, the testimony of this witness on trial was substantially moderated from the original description of events she gave to police,” adding: “The Court cannot speculate or guess why the report changed so significantly, but this change was critical to this case ... The rest of the evidence ... is either irrelevant or insufficient or insufficient to overcome the shortcomings of the testimony of the only eye witness to the event charged in the complaint.”